Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 104,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,284,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,800,000 after purchasing an additional 454,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

