Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,851 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

