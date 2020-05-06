Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $4.14 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Fastenal stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.