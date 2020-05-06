Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $5.18 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

