Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $9.14 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

