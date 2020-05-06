Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.38, 370,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 714,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

