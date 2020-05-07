1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

