10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $773,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,514 shares in the company, valued at $73,947,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $580,700.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $78.70 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

