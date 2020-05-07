2,080,701 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,080,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,095,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Occidental Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,614,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

