2,104 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CDW by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.