21,983 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLO opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

