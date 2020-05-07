21Vianet Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 886 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 0.27. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.