296,312 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corteva by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

