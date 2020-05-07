360 Finance (QFIN) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 360 Finance to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s peers have a beta of -0.86, indicating that their average share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.56 360 Finance Competitors $5.17 billion $876.08 million 7.41

360 Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 Finance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 379 1158 1191 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 176.08%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 72.14%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 4.99% -15.08% 4.75%

Summary

360 Finance beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

