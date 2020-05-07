3M Co (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $529,394.25 in Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

3M stock opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 21.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 45.4% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

