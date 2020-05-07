3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn Sells 14,623 Shares

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

3M stock opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

