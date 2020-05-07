77,610 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.