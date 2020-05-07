92,027 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $48,191,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $44,018,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $38,313,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $36,230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $29,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $81.09. 66,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,768. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.96.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

