Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.00 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARL. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.50 ($23.84).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL stock opened at €14.31 ($16.64) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $874.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.44.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.