Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 66,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

