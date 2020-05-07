Acceleron Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,627% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLRN. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

XLRN stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,766. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

