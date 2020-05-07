Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 271,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 169,145 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

