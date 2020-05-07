Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Addus Homecare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Addus Homecare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Addus Homecare by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

