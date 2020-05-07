adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €248.42 ($288.86).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €200.00 ($232.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €204.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €260.87. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.