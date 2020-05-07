Aduro BioTech’s (ADRO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.99 on Monday. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 144,683 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.