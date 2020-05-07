Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEIS. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

