Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,189 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average daily volume of 777 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,057,000. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 533,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

