AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.79.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

