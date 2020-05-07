AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is State of Michigan Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for about 2.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 3.74% of AGNC Investment worth $214,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.