Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.36.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$16.68 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.