Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.36.

Shares of AC opened at C$16.68 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

