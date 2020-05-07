Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Air Canada stock opened at C$16.68 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

