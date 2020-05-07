Air Canada (TSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.