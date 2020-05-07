Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 86,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.38. 29,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,977. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

