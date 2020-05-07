Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.10 ($101.28) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.00 ($89.53).

EPA AIR opened at €53.70 ($62.44) on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €57.73 and a 200-day moving average of €109.92.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

