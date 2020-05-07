Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 91.03% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 642,294 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

