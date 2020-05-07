Albemarle Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Albemarle has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

ALB traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.61. 82,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

