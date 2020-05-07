Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 921,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

