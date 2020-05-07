Allen Shim Sells 45,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,658.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $746,472.84.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,857 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $101,516.24.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $220,628,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

