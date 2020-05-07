ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 21,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

