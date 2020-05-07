Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Allied Minds alerts:

Shares of Allied Minds stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Allied Minds has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Minds (ALLWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.