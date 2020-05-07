Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

ALLO opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 over the last 90 days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

