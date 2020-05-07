Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALL opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

