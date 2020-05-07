Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,586 shares of company stock worth $17,973,540. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

