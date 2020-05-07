Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.56. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.