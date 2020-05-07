Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

