alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target at HSBC

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.50 ($19.19) target price from equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.51 ($19.20).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €13.32 ($15.49) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

