AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Insider Purchases A$135,800.00 in Stock

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$135,800.00 ($96,312.06).

Simon Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Simon Moore acquired 200,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$71,000.00 ($50,354.61).

On Friday, April 17th, Simon Moore acquired 650,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$271,700.00 ($192,695.04).

ASX AMA opened at A$0.42 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.99. The firm has a market cap of $303.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.84. AMA Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$1.51 ($1.07).

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

