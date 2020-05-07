Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard Sells 750 Shares

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $136,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $133,597.50.

On Monday, March 9th, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $124,267.50.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

