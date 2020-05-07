American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) CEO Sells $1,352,906.10 in Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AEP opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.